Jon Hamm attends The Hollywood Reporter's 25th Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on December 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

We’ll always have Don Draper. It’s only been two years since Mad Men ended its award-winning run. Although fans continue to binge on the show in all of its smoke-infused glory, Jon Hamm could honestly do without that walk down memory lane.

Don Draper was around before the age of online trolls, but the 45-year-old said he isn’t so lucky in 2017. Hamm told Us Weekly at the NHL 100 Gala in Los Angeles on Friday, January 27, that it’s “always” tough watching himself on screen.



“It’s always weird. Because inevitably, you’re gonna think something looks terrible. Or is terrible,” he said. And unfortunately, it’s the internet that points those things out.”

“Very often, someone online will tell you that it was [terrible], usually behind an anonymous screen name,” he said. “I try to stay off the internet as it pertains to me.”



Yep, social media can be blamed for Hamm avoiding old Mad Men episodes, even for the heck of it. “No, I watch myself enough, I don’t need to. I don’t sit at home and obsess,” he added.



Although the AMC hit is still near and dear to fans’ hearts, Hamm has his eyes set on the future. He spoke about his new sci-fi film Marjorie Prime, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival, saying, “I don’t know what’s gonna happen to it, but I’m very proud of it.”



Later in 2017, he'll be seen in the action comedy Baby Driver alongside Ansel Elgort, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Spacey and Lily James. “I get to roll around and crash cars and shoot ‘em up. Fun stuff,” he quipped.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



