He's back! Jon Stewart made a surprise appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday, February 27, to weigh in on President Donald Trump's hostile relationship with the media. Watch the video above!



Richard Boeth/CBS

As Stephen Colbert discussed White House press secretary Sean Spicer's decision to bar several major news outlets, including The New York Times and CNN, from a recent press briefing, Stewart shocked the audience by crawling out from under his pal's desk.

"I can't believe the guy's got the balls to get away with that," the former Daily Show host, 54, said of the press ban. "Trump lies more in one press conference than CNN does in a year, and this is coming from a guy who, as you know, hates CNN."

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Stewart then cued clips of some of the commander in chief's unsubstantiated comments, including his claim that he had "the biggest electoral college win since Ronald Reagan," before Colbert, 52, asked, "So you agree with me that Trump banning any members of the press is un-American?"

Looking directly into the camera, Stewart addressed the press. "Can I talk to the media for a moment? Hey, guys. Hey, media," he said. "So I heard Donald Trump broke up with you. Stings a little, doesn't it? You finally thought you'd met your match — a blabbermouth who's as thin-skinned and narcissistic as you are. Well, now it's over. Well, good riddance, I say! Kick him to the curb."

"It is time for you to get your groove back, media," Stewart continued. "Because, let's face facts: You kind of let yourself go a little bit for these past few years. You put on a few pundits, obsessing — 24 hours a day, seven days a week — about this one guy. 'What's Donny up to? Did he say anything about us? You think he's gonna come on our show? Do you think he even likes us? He doesn't even have to come on. He can just call us! Oh, Donny, please, just let us know you're OK!'"

As the audience cheered, Stewart continued his rant, calling the real estate mogul an "a--hole" and saying, "70-year-old men don't get less cranky or racist as time goes by." He concluded by telling the media that their "breakup" with Trump is "an amazing opportunity for self-reflection and improvement. ... Take up a hobby. I recommend journalism."

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs on CBS weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.

