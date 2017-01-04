Craig Barritt/Getty Images; Prince Williams/WireImage

It’s about to go down. Jonathan Cheban will be making a cameo on Britain’s Celebrity Big Brother to face his close friend Kim Kardashian’s ex — and former sex-tape partner — Ray J, a source tells Us Weekly.



During this season, which is All-Stars vs. New Stars–themed, Ray J entered the house as a newcomer. A source tells Us that Cheban, 42, who starred in season 17 but quit the show after only a week, will “confront” the R&B singer. “They asked Jonathan to come back as an all-star and do the full season, but his schedule is crazy at the moment and he’s got other shows in development, but he loves Celebrity Big Brother and wanted to be part of it in some way,” the insider says. “When they told him that Ray J would be in the house, he was totally up for going in and causing a little drama.”



The source explains that Cheban’s arrival sometime this week will catch the “Sexy Can I?” crooner, 35, totally off guard. “He has no idea this is going to happen,” the source tells Us.



During the Tuesday, January 3, episode of the reality show, Ray J bragged about the infamous sex tape that boosted Kardashian’s career. “You might know me for a lot things — music, reality TV, oh, and you might also know me for my d--k,” he told the cameras. “People wanna know about the sex tape with me and Kim Kardashian. Order it, put some money in my pocket. … Y’all still j--rking off to the sex tape? Enjoy!”



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians costar Cheban then slammed the “I Hit It First” singer on Twitter, writing, “What a loser #CBB (you know who I’m talking about)..see you soon London,” he wrote. “I’m still trying to figure out who the all stars are? #cbb #CBBUK.”



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



