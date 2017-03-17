Bachelorette bliss! Jordan Rodgers gushed over his bride-to-be, JoJo Fletcher, on Thursday, March 16, to mark the one-year anniversary of their first meeting.

The football analyst, 28, posted a photo of the future spouses from Fletcher's season 12 of the ABC franchise.

Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

"Exactly one year ago today I met the rest of my life — if I could do it all over again I would've kissed her straight out of the limo!" Rodgers captioned the Instagram photo. "(…and used a bit more hairspray) Love this one."

After Fletcher, 26, chose Rodgers over runner-up Robby Hayes, the couple moved to Texas together. Last month, the Florida native told Access Hollywood that the couple aren't rushing to plan their wedding. Rodgers proposed during Fletcher's finale, which aired in August 2016.



"We’re just enjoying this time. We’re taking it slow," she said at the time. "We finally have the whole house furnished, so we're not sitting on the floor anymore. He has his work that he does; I have mine. We have this great balance, but life’s fun. It’s really good. It’s great… We're settling into the normal life with my dog, and we take walks, and, I mean, it's good. I love it."



