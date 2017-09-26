Like many fans, Jordana Brewster would hate to see her former costar Michelle Rodriguez leave the Fast and the Furious franchise.

"I'm all for girl power. I think that it would be wonderful for the girls to have stronger storylines, and I hope she never leaves because she is such an integral part," Brewster, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Environmental Media Association Awards in Santa Monica on Saturday, September 23. "She's so amazing and I love working with her, so I think it will all work out in the end."

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Rodriguez, 39, threatened to leave her role as Letty Ortiz earlier this year due to the film franchise's lack of strong female characters. "F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one," she wrote on Instagram in June. "Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years... One Love."

Brewster — who made her final appearance as Mia Toretto in 2015's Furious 7 — isn't sure what sparked the Texas native's headline-making post. "I wasn't there so I have no idea," she told Us, adding that the cast and crew are like "family." As for whether she'd return? "I do miss it, I miss everyone for sure," Brewster added.

Universal/Getty Images

Over the years, the Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson-led films have added more actresses to the cast, including Gal Gadot, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

"It does weight heavy on my head — especially in the male-dominated environment that I work in," Rodriguez told Entertainment Weekly in May. "At the end of the day, the only leverage I have as an individual is my participation. That's the only leverage I ever use with anything."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!