Paul Walker was more than just Jordana Brewster’s on-screen husband. The Fast and the Furious actress reflected on her special bond with the late actor during an appearance on ABC News on Thursday, March 30.



Walker, who died in a tragic car accident in November 2013, last appeared in Furious 7, which ended with Walker’s character, Brian, and Jordana’s character, Mia, leaving the group with their baby boy to live peacefully on an island.

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story actress, 36, has parted ways with the franchise, but she couldn't be happier with how her character's story played out.

"[We're still friends.] I love Vin, I love Michelle ... but my friendship with Paul was definitely the highlight because he was the best guy," she told ABC News. "So, the bond I had with him was definitely the best part."

"[She's] with Brian, so I can't think of a better place for her to be," Brewster added of her character’s fate. "In the seventh one, Mia was pregnant with a girl. So, I imagine they're on some island, on some idyllic island, just living the life. I think it was like Fiji they were talking about and it was always the island life they wanted."

The Fate of the Furious hits theaters April 14.

