Keeping it simple. Joseph Morgan and his wife, Persia White, opened up to Us Weekly about their ideal date night scenario and subsequently proved just how compatible they really are as a couple.

The Originals star, 36, and actress, 44, who met on set during season 3 of The Vampire Diaries, prefer to keep things simple when it comes to romance. “We like to go out for dinner, that’s really our thing,” Morgan told Us at the Mercy for Animals Hidden Heroes Gala on Saturday, September 23, at Vibiana in Los Angeles. White chimed in, “And the movies. Because we love film. We’re film geeks really.” Morgan agreed, “Dinner and a movie is pretty great.”

The cute couple, who married in Jamaica in July 2014, also like to travel together. “Then we also like Big Sur, up the coast is beautiful, going north, those are amazing times out too, just driving up the coast,” White told Us.

And not only do they bond over their love for film and road trips, but they both live a vegan lifestyle. “We both eat a compassionate diet,” the television beauty told Us. “I feel like there is a mutual concern for humanity in general and consciousness, and overlooked things, animals who don’t have a voice, human and both.”

The Doc Martin alum echoed her sentiments: “I think first and foremost, it’s just the compassionate thing to do. I eat vegan as well. It’s healthier, it’s better. It’s weird because I’ve been vegan for three years, and now I can’t reconcile myself with my past self who ate animals and put that in my body and somehow blocked out the idea of where this food came from. I feel like once your eyes have been opened, it’s hard to close them again. It’s important to be here and spread that word. I think this is the future.”

Meanwhile, Morgan also gave Us the scoop on what’s ahead for the final season of his CW series. “I hope that we’re going to get the end that is satisfying and that all characters will be at some sort of peace,” the actor, who plays the lead character of Klaus Mikaelson, said. “But right now it’s utter turmoil and betrayal and bloodshed and the good stuff it normally is. We’ll see, I don’t know, I’ve only read up until episode 7. So I’ve got six more to read, so I don’t know how it’s going to end.”

His lady love, with whom he also shares a production company, added, “There are surprises coming.”

The Originals is set to return in 2018.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!