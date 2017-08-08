TOP 5

STORIES

Daily Roundup

Josh Brolin Is Ready to Battle in First 'Deadpool 2' Photo

By Us Weekly Staff
Josh Brolin of AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR took part today in the Walt Disney Studios live action presentation at Disney's D23 EXPO 2017 in Anaheim, Calif. Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Rachel Lindsay Gets Engaged to Bryan Abasolo on 'Bachelorette' Finale (RADAR Magazine)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Promo Teases Corinne Olympios, DeMario Jackson Drama (Star Magazine)

Tamra Judge's Daughter Slams Her on Facebook (OK! Magazine)

Josh Brolin Is Ready to Battle in First 'Deadpool 2' Photo (Men's Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!