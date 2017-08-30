I can't think of a better way to celebrate a 4th birthday. Happy Birthday Axlito! @fergie A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Aug 29, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

One for the books! Josh Duhamel celebrated his and wife Fergie’s son Axl’s 4th birthday with an epic dance-off.

The Safe Haven actor, 44, and the tot faced off to the beat of an instrumental song. Showing off his moves, the Transformers star did a few jumping jacks before hitting the floor for a head spin! Axl tried to follow his dad’s trick, and Duhamel hilariously helped him out by pushing him around in circles on the florescent-colored dance floor.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate a 4th birthday,” the former fashion model captioned the clip posted to Instagram. “Happy Birthday Axlito!”

Fergie also took to the social media site to post a series of pictures with the tyke. “Happy 4th bday Axl Jack!!! I love you - mommy,” the “Big Girls Don’t Cry” songstress, 42, wrote alongside a selfie with her son.



“#Doubletrouble,” the former Black Eyed Peas member said of another adorable photo of herself with Axl, who were both sporting plastic crowns. “Happy 4th bday #axljack.”

The Life As We Know It actor and the “Fergalicious” singer welcomed their son in 2013, four years after tying the knot in an ultra-private ceremony in Malibu, California in January 2009.

Two nights before Fergie gave birth, Duhamel appeared on The Tonight Show to dish on his last-minute jitters. “You know, I gotta tell you, I’m a little bit nervous,” he told late-night host Jay Leno. “I thought that I was going to be good. Thought I was ready for this and I’m a little bit terrified. I’m excited and terrified, because I am responsible for this little thing. Forever.”

