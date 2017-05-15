Tough love! Bachelor Nation star Josh Murray opened up about his much-publicized splits from Amanda Stanton and Andi Dorfman during a new interview with Steve Harvey.

In a sneak peek from the Tuesday, May 16, episode of his talk show, Harvey asks Murray, 32, to clarify some of the allegations his ex-fiancées have made against him. Season 10 Bachelorette Dorfman, 30, claimed in her book that Murray was verbally abusive during their five-month engagement in 2014, while Stanton, 27, alleged in interviews that Murray was controlling after they fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise last summer.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Kleinfeld Bridal

"That's what's tough to hear all the time," the reality star told Harvey. "In this relationship [with Stanton] I definitely take fault for continuing something and not being happy when I know I should walk away. And I feel like people can relate in any situation you're in, something that you don't want to be in, it ends up just not being very good."

Though Murray denied Stanton and Dorfman's claims, he admitted that he's not perfect. "I may have made mistakes before in being passive-aggressive with maybe a tweet or something, but I don't like airing my dirty laundry," he explained. "I don't like talking bad about other people and ruining their lives, but unfortunately that's happened with mine and that's very frustrating."

The Syracuse, New York, native also said the Bachelor franchise has had a negative impact on his current dating life. "It's affected it tremendously. I feel hopeless," he said. "I feel like people are already judging me based upon what others are saying, so I don't know what to do or how to handle it. I'm in trouble, I know."

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Murray and Stanton called it quits on their engagement earlier this year. "Josh had been unhappy with things for a while now but was holding on because he loves the kids," a source previously told Us Weekly, referring to the esthetician's daughters, Kinsley and Charlie.

