Will they reconnect over pizza? Josh Murray wants a second chance with ex-fiancée Amanda Stanton, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

"[He] is desperately trying to get back with her," an insider tells Us. "They've been talking again."

Murray, 32, and Stanton, 27, got engaged during the season 3 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired last summer. The couple split in December 2016, but have reunited several times since.

The pair have definitely had their ups and downs. In March, Murray — who ended his engagement to former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman in January 2015 — called the police in a dispute over their car and threatened to sue Stanton unless she stopped talking about him.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Stanton opened up about their relationship while attending KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 13. "When we were on the show, it felt like I had met the love of my life," she told Us at the time. "It's really hard, I think, to move on from that. I think we're both having a hard time moving on."

Still, Stanton has her mind made up. "[She] doesn't want him back right now," the insider says.

