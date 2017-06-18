Paige O'Brien/Instagram

Wedding bells are ringing! Josh Peck married his longtime girlfriend, Paige O'Brien, in Malibu on Saturday, June 17.

The couple exchanged vows in front of their closest friends and family members, in addition to some A-list pals, including Peck's former Grandfathered costar John Stamos and his girlfriend, Caitlin McHugh.

Congrats to two of our favorite people. Josh & Paige, we love you ❤️❤️ #couplegoals A post shared by Nicole Golfieri (@nicolegolfieri) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

The bride wore a strapless, cream-colored gown, which featured stunning embroidery, while her new husband rocked a classic black tuxedo. Prior to the nuptials, Peck, 30, asked his Instagram followers for some fashion advice, sharing a photo of himself in a suave tux. "What do you guys think of this look? Getting ready for a big night coming up, plus I'll be able to wear this when I eventually become a waiter," he quipped.



What do you guys think of this look? Getting ready for a big night coming up, plus I'll be able to wear this when I eventually become a waiter. A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Jun 5, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Peck and O'Brien announced their engagement in March 2016 when she shared a sweet photo of them posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. In the picture, she showed off her gorgeous engagement ring with a diamond halo.



This is the first marriage for both the Drake & Josh alum and O'Brien.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!