The Dawson’s Creek alum, 38, looked uninhibited as he leaned in across a candlelit table at The Immigrant wine bar to smooch his brunette lady friend. According to an eyewitness, they arrived at the restaurant at around 9 p.m. and enjoyed each other’s company as they sat at a table by the window and sipped on multiple glasses of red wine.

According to the source, the pair “started getting close at the table around 10:30 p.m.” and “were both smiling and laughing.” The duo left the bar around midnight and walked about five blocks to his hotel while holding hands. “[They] looked super happy,” the source added.

In images from their evening meet-up, Jackson can be seen wearing a dark red beanie and hooded gray sweatshirt, while his date donned a sleeveless white top and high-waisted jeans. The actor’s date also added a long, calf-length coat and colorful striped scarf when the duo stepped out into the March cold.

This isn’t the first time The Affair actor has been seen romancing a woman since his split from girlfriend of 10 years, Diane Kruger. In January, Jackson was spotted locking lips with a mystery woman at the Marjori Prime afterparty at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.



“Joshua was dancing with this girl,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They were all over each other on the dance floor and then were making out. They left together around 2 a.m.”

Jackson and Kruger, 40, called off their long-term relationship in July 2016, though the pair remain friends. Kruger has recently been spotted with Walking Dead star Norman Reedus.

