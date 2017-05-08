She won’t be a Duggar much longer! Joy-Anna Duggar and her fiancé, Austin Forsyth, revealed in a new TLC video that they went on a camping trip for their joint Bachelor and Bachelorette party over the weekend.

In the video, Forsyth, 23, said they chose to plan an outdoorsy weekend because he grew up camping. "My dad took me camping at a very young age, our whole family,” he explained. “It’s just something we’ve always enjoyed as family, and I hope to transfer that over to our family."

Courtesy TLC

The 19-year-old Counting On star had never been before."I’ve never really been a big camper,” she said. "This is my first time actually camping outdoors, I guess, but it’s been a blast."

Forsyth said that his favorite part of the party was hanging out with their family and friends in the great outdoors. Duggar added, “[My favorite part] was definitely, of course, hanging out with everybody, but as far as the adventure, I think kayaking down the rapids.”

The couple — who got engaged on March 2 after more than three months of courting — also offered an update on the wedding planning and said it’s been going “great” so far. "I think Austin’s been helping out more than he ever thought he’d be,” the former 19 Kids and Counting star said. "He’s been a part of a lot of it.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!