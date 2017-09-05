Juan Pablo Galavis is dishing on his reality TV experience. The season 18 Bachelor claimed in an interview with The Domenick Nati Show that producers tried to get him to do things that would make for good TV.

The 36-year-old alleged that producers tried to talk him into doing things when he appeared on The Bachelor in 2014 and The Bachelorette in 2013. "They make you do things or try to make you do things. It all depends on you. If you’re strong enough and you have a strong personaity and you don’t do things you don’t want to do, you just don’t it,” Galavis said. "But they suggest you a lot of things. At the end of the day, it’s a decision that people have to make on the show. Obviously, they don’t like it when you don’t make good decisions they want you to make. They edit a little bit on TV so they make you look like whatever they want you to look like. … If you have strong character and you don’t want to do things, you just say no."

Matt Dunn/ABC via Getty Images

For example, the producers allegedly encouraged skinny-dipping. “It could be like, they could tell somebody, ‘Oh, it would be great if you go to the ocean and get naked and just go into the ocean,” he claimed. “You’re like, ‘Well, I have a daughter. I don’t want to go naked on TV into the ocean. I don’t believe in that.’”

The former soccer star also claimed that Bachelor producers stopped him from competing on Dancing With the Stars. "I was gonna do it and people from The Bachelor, the executive producer and the owner, didn’t let, they didn’t allow me after my season,” he alleged. "When I had my time that they wanted me, the people from the show didn’t let me, so I don’t know if that opportunity will come back sometime. You never know.”

Since he finished filming his season, he separated himself from Bachelor Nation. "It was a good experience. I haven’t seen the show, spoke to anyone since my last day, that Monday after the final rose,” he said. "After that day, I closed the door pretty tight. I’m good with it."

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Galavis ultimately found love after the show and married Osmariel Villalobos in Miami last month. "We met a year and a half ago, a year and a couple months ago, on Instagram. She’s a good friend of a good friend on mine. We started talking and then I came and visited her in Venezuela, and then we started dating and that was it. It was great,” he said. "It was something very special that happened very quick.”



He explained how it all began on the social media site. "I commented on her picture that she posted,” Galavis recalled. "It was a video of her nephew dancing and she answered me back, so I DMed her and said, ‘Wow, that kid in two years is going to be dangerous because the kid has some dancing moves, you know?' We started talking and then she said, ‘Here’s my phone, let’s just talk on the phone,' and that was it. I came to visit her. It was love, the whole story."

