His biggest cheerleader! Julia Louis-Dreyfus was in sports-mom mode while watching her son Charlie Hall play in the Northwestern basketball game against Rutgers on Thursday, March 9, in the Big Ten tournament. Watch her go crazy in the video above!

The walk-on sophomore, 19, entered the game in the final few minutes with the Wildcats up by nearly 20 points. The Veep star, 56, and her actor-producer husband, Brad Hall, were decked out in purple Northwestern gear in the stands at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.



The nine-time Emmy winner took out her phone to take a video while the Must Love Dogs producer, 58, stood and clapped.

“Chris Collins is going to make sure Charlie gets in. Mom and dad are happy. Get the camera ready,” the ESPN announcer said, referring to Louis-Dreyfus and Hall on the split screen of the network’s broadcast. “They’re loyal fans. Their kid doesn’t play much at all, and here they are game after game.”

C Flanigan/Getty Images

While Charlie didn’t manage to score, he grabbed a rebound and his parents went wild! The Saturday Night Live alum broke into a huge grin and started high-fiving the people around her.

“We do not miss a game — either physically or on TV — and we have BTN2GO on our phones,” Louis-Dreyfus told The Chicago Tribune earlier this year of watching her son play for her and Hall’s alma mater. “It’s just a matter of our production schedule. If we can be there, we are.”



Louis-Dreyfus added, “We think [Charlie] is outstanding in every regard. We’re his biggest fans.” The couple are also parents of Henry, 24, who attended Wesleyan University and is now pursuing a career in music.

