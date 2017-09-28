Julia Louis-Dreyfus received her breast cancer diagnosis on September 18, just one day after she took home the 2017 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Veep, HBO told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time," the network said in a statement to Us Weekly. "We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep."



HBO also told THR that Louis-Dreyfus' diagnosis had no bearing in the decision to renew Veep for its seventh and final season, which premieres in 2018. The production schedule will be adjusted as needed, according to the network.

The actress, 56, announced on Instagram on Thursday, September 28, that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. "1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm one," she wrote. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

Louis-Dreyfus' rep told Us, "Julia is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes."

The Seinfeld alum is married to actor Brad Hall. They share sons Henry, 25, and Charlie, 20.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.