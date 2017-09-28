Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The Veep star, 56, spoke out about her health in an Instagram post on Thursday, September 28.

"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," she typed in a message, which she then shared. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

She added in her caption: "Just when you thought…"

Just when you thought... A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

The actress' rep tells Us Weekly: "Julia is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes."

Earlier this month, the Seinfeld alum made history when she broke Candice Bergen's record for the most Emmy wins for a singular role. She won her sixth trophy in a row for playing Selina Meyer on Veep. It was recently announced that the HBO hit is ending after its seventh season.

Story is developing.



