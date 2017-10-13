PacificCoastNews

Staying strong. Julia Louis-Dreyfus stepped out for the first time since revealing she is battling breast cancer. The Veep star was seen out in public in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 12, after keeping a low profile following the late September announcement about her diagnosis.

The actress, 56, was photographed on an escalator, wearing glasses and dressed casually in loose-fitting red pants and a navy blue, long-sleeved striped top. Although the Emmy winner has been active on social media, she hasn’t been spotted in public since she revealed the news on Twitter on September 28.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one,” the Seinfeld alum wrote at the time. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

As Us Weekly reported, the actress also took to Twitter on September 29, to say thank you for the outpouring of love and support she received from her fans and fellow Hollywood stars, including Tony Hale, Seinfeld alum Jason Alexander, Anna Kendrick, Lena Dunham, and breast cancer survivors Christina Applegate and Rita Wilson. Louis-Dreyfus retweeted a message from her son, Henry Hall, 25, who shared a throwback pic with his mom and wrote, “I couldn’t be more thankful for the outpouring of support for my mom yesterday. Here’s a picture of us taken last year. Love to you all.”

I couldn't be more thankful for the outpouring of support for my mom yesterday. Here's a picture of us taken last year. Love to you all. pic.twitter.com/Kd2QrE4Qb4 — Henry Hall (@henryhallmusic) September 29, 2017

“I’m thankful, too,” the Saturday Night Live alum responded. “And also thankful for my dear boy with good manners.”

I'm thankful, too. And also thankful for my dear boy with good manners. https://t.co/l8qH7Sgwvj — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 29, 2017

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Louis-Dreyfus received the diagnosis a day after winning an Emmy for Best Actress in a Comedy Series on September 17. HBO also said it will adjust Veep's production schedule as needed.

"Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time," the network said in a statement to THR. "We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep."

