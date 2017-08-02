Alright, I couldn't resist. A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

A glowing mom-to-be. Julia Stiles showed off her growing baby bump in a selfie she shared on Instagram on Monday, August 1.



The 10 Things I Hate About You actress looked stunning in a fitted black dress by Tiffany Rose as she posed for the mirror selfie.

“Alright, I couldn't resist,” the 36-year-old star wrote.

Us Weekly confirmed in June that Stiles was expecting her first bundle of joy with fiancé Preston J. Cook. She debuted her baby bump that same month when she dropped by Magic FM’s Nick Snaith in London.

The pair got engaged on Christmas Eve 2015 after meeting on set of 2015’s Go With Me, where Cook worked as a camera assistant. The Bourne Supremacy star recalled the the proposal during an appearance on Live with Kelly in July 2016.

“We had had a conversation waiting for an elevator one day, where he was randomly like, out of nowhere, ‘With jewelry, you don’t really wear silver or platinum. You’re more into gold,’” she told Kelly Ripa at the time. “And then I went, ‘What is up with this conversation?’”

