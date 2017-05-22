Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Juliana Harkavy takes off her Black Canary mask ahead of Arrow’s season 5 finale (8 p.m. May 24 on The CW) to share 25 things you don’t know about her.

1. I make damn good biscuits and gravy. The key is maple sausage.

2. One of my dream roles would be to play a man.

3. I wanted to be an astronomer until I discovered I'm terrible at math.

4. If you fall in front of me and aren't seriously injured, chances are I'm gonna laugh.

5. I am aroused by the scent of my husband's body odor. Not really funky B.O., just a hint of it. I'm told this is not an uncommon thing.

6. I believed in Santa until I was like, 12.

7. My celebrity crush is Gordon Ramsay. No disrespect to his wife and four children.

8. I am teaching myself how to yodel.

9. My signature scent is Hanae Mori, the Butterfly eau de toilette. I've worn it since I was 15, and now it smells like 100 memories.

10. I was the first baby born in Manhattan in 1985.

11. I have ASMR, which stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response. Certain sounds and images cause my head to "tingle” and feel like a lovely brain massage.

12. My biggest beauty secret is the steam room.

13. Besides acting, my favorite job has been as a daycare teacher to a class of 1- and 2-year-olds. I was changing 20 diapers a day and have never felt more fulfilled.

14. I obsess about mortality almost daily.

15. I pride myself in being able to belch very, very loudly.

16. I am extremely passionate about animal rescue. My focused interest is in helping pit bulls and other bully breeds that have been given an unfair stigma.

17. Even though I'm 19 years late, I still plan on being Bat Mitzvah'd.

18. I enjoy the taste of soap. The original Dove bar is my favorite. It all began as a child, watching Mr. Rogers. He once referred to a bar of soap as "a cake of soap" and I've affiliated soap with dessert ever since. Disclaimer: Do not eat soap like me.

19. I can figure out how to play most songs on the piano by ear.

20. If you have an ailment, I am a 24-hour walking apothecary of essential oils.

21. Kevin Costner yelled at me when I was a child for starting a water fight mid-take on the set of Wyatt Earp. My dad was there on business and pretended not to know me.

22. I have had my own YouTube channel for about seven years. My most popular video is called "Surprising Uses for Vicks VapoRub."

23. I have never been arrested. If you knew me in my adolescence, you would understand this is nothing short of a miracle.

24. I once dreamt that I breastfed my dog.

25. I was taught how to properly use a toilet seat cover by an Olsen twin.

