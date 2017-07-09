Here comes the bride! Julianne Hough and her fiancé, Brooks Laich, are married, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Dancing with the Stars judge, 28, and the professional hockey star, 33, tied the knot on Saturday, July 8.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The pair announced their engagement in August 2015 after dating for nearly two years.

Hough shared her sweet proposal story with fans on her personal website in August 2015. “We were at home, romantic and relaxed, which is perfectly very ‘us.’ We stood on the deck, watching the sun set over the lake and listening to our favorite songs. Not even for a second did I expect that beautiful, serene scene was about to become one of the most meaningful moments of our lives,” Hough gushed at the time.

“I was so taken aback when Brooks got down on one knee I completely blacked out! It was like a rush of heat and a wave of uncontrollable emotion swept right through my body. I didn’t have any words at first (me! no words!)" she added. "All I could do was explode into his arms and experience pure joy from head to toe.”

The Safe Haven actress also expressed her gratitude for the love and support she received from friends and family once the couple announced their engagement news. “Getting engaged has been about much more than the engagement itself. The rush of love from friends and family, plus the support from all of you has been overwhelming. The love being poured into this next step of our relationship is incredible, and I’m so very grateful.”

