Julianne Hough is still on cloud nine. The Dancing With the Stars judge, 28, shared a photo on Instagram following her Saturday, July 8, wedding to NHL star Brooks Laich — and took the opportunity to gush about her new husband.

"The weekend finally arrived- And it was MAGICAL!!!,” Hough wrote. "The weekend my best friend, my love of my life, and my new husband @brookslaich and I brought our family and closest friends together to have fun, encourage love, and celebrate our marriage!”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The professional dancer added: "I'm so grateful I get to spend forever with this incredibly kind, thoughtful, strong and adventurous man. I'm the luckiest woman in the world to be your wife! It was truly the most special time in our lives.”

Hough, who previously dated Ryan Seacrest from 2011 to 2013, wore a custom Marchesa dress to walk down the aisle at the Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, ceremony and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

The couple got engaged in August 2015 after nearly two years of dating. The Safe Haven actress shared the story of the proposal shortly after it happened. “We were at home, romantic and relaxed, which is perfectly very ‘us.’” she wrote on her personal website at the time. "We stood on the deck, watching the sun set over the lake and listening to our favorite songs. Not even for a second did I expect that beautiful, serene scene was about to become one of the most meaningful moments of our lives.”

“I was so taken aback when Brooks got down on one knee I completely blacked out! It was like a rush of heat and a wave of uncontrollable emotion swept right through my body. I didn’t have any words at first (me! no words!)" she added. "All I could do was explode into his arms and experience pure joy from head to toe.”

