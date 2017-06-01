ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Have you ever tried to communicate with your pet? As in, really talk to them? According to animal communicators, it really is possible! All we need to do is ask them a question in our mind and then wait to see what ideas come back to us. It's a wonderful month to try this as your pet's Communications Zone is highlighted. It’s also a very good month for animal training.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

The planet of love and abundance, Venus, moves into your pet’s sign this month. This makes June the ideal time to shower your creature with lots of love and attention. They'll lap it up and return it to you. Plus it's a good time to think if they need any little accessories such as a new collar or bell or bowl. Everyone needs to feel a bit spoiled once in a while, right?

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Let's hope you don't have a very noisy animal in your house because this month, they could be even noisier than usual! As the communications planet Mercury moves through the sign of Gemini, your pet’s volume goes up. Also note that we are now in the overall Gemini period, up to June 20, which means it's your little creature's birthday. Could be fun for the family to get together and have a little party for your fuzzy family member, yes?

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

If your pet has a bit of a temper, then you need to be extra strict this month. They have the planet of anger, a.k.a Mars, in their sign. This can lead to more barking in dogs and hissing in cats, for example. Remember with animals (like with kids!), the way to train them is with loving discipline and by example. So don't "bark" at them and then expect them to not bark back!

LEO (July 23-August 22)

This is the month to take your pet out and about with you if you can. They have the Sun in their Friendship Zone this month, so they are likely to be in quite the sociable mood. Of course, some animals socialize better and are more transportable than others, so don’t force it. However if you do have the sort of creature that can learn to mix with other pets, it's definitely a month to help them to do that.

VIRGO (August 23-September 22)

Do you have the sort of pet that gets “shown” at competitive events? If so, you'd better clear some extra space on their trophy shelf this month. Expect them to do extra well in any competitions now, as the Sun moves through their Achievements Zone and shines a light on all that they are capable of. And if they're not the sort of pet you can show, just keep reminding them they're YOUR best in show.

LIBRA (September 23-October 22)

If you're taking a holiday this month and you can take your pet with you, do it! The Sun is moving through their House of Travel, so journeys you take together will be well starred, leaving you both with lots of great moments and memories, and even stronger bond. It’s also a great month to spend a bit of cash on your creature, be it the aforementioned trip away or even a special food treat.

SCORPIO (October 23-November 21)

This month sees the planet of love, Venus, moving through your pet's Love Zone. In other words, they'll be more adorable than ever. You'll want to spend more time with them, and if you have a dog you can take out for a walk, for example, do that more than ever and revel in their wagging tails and love. And if you can't take them out of the house, lavish them with praise and love at home.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21)

The relationship between a pet and its guardian is magical. This month, expect the chance to make it even better. The Sun is in your pet's House of Relationships, so make sure you carve out extra time to be with your little creature, doing what you can to make them feel that they are a super important part of your life. (If you're reading their horoscope, chances are they are very important to you!)

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19)

If you pet needs some discipline or even to undergo some training, this is an ideal time for it. The Sun is in their House of Routines so it's the ideal month to teach them better behavior. You are not doing your pet any favors if you allow him or her to misbehave, especially around other people who may not be as understanding as you are about your little critter's peccadillos!

AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18)

As the planet of love, Venus, makes its way through your Home Zone, this looks like a lovely time for you and your pet. You can expect June to be full of snuggles and cuddles. Plan to be home a little more if you can so that your pet can feel very much a part of the family and enjoy their place in the family hierarchy.

PISCES (February 19-March 20)

Your little creature is going to be in the mood for a good time this month! Mars, the action planet, is going through their House of Fun. This happens only once every two years, so tap into it. Set aside time from your busy schedule to enjoy your pet. Think about what sort of things you can enjoy doing together and do them. This is the month to enjoy their company!

Yasmin Boland also writes horoscopes for humans at moonology.com. Follow her on Twitter @yasminboland.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!