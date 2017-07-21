Justin Bieber Banned by China for ‘Bad Behavior'

The world is now down nearly 1.4 billion Beliebers. The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture announced that Justin Bieber has been banned from performing in China to “purify” the country from the pop star’s “bad behavior.”

The ban was explained when a fan posted on the Bejing Culture Bureau’s website inquiring why they couldn’t see the “Sorry” singer perform in China during the Asia leg of his Purpose tour in September.

“Justin Bieber is a talented singer but is also a controversial young foreign idol," the statement read, via Variety. "We understand that there are records of his bad behavior, whether it is in his private life abroad or on stage."

“His inappropriate manner has caused public discontent,” the statement continued. "In order to regulate the market order of show business in China and purify the market environment, it was decided that performers of inappropriate behavior will not be welcomed.”

The post hinted, however, that the ban could be lifted if his behavior changes. "We hope that as Justin Bieber matures, he can continue to improve his own words and actions,” it says. "And truly become a singer beloved by the public."

Bieber, 23, caused controversy in the country in 2013, when he was spotted being carried up the Great Wall of China by his security team. The next year, he once again angered the Chinese government after posting photos of himself visiting the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, which many Chinese citizens view as a monument to Japan’s brutal wartime past. Bieber quickly apologized for the photos and deleted them from his Instagram account.

“While in Japan I asked my driver to pull over for which I saw a beautiful shrine,” he wrote at the time. "I was mislead to think the Shrines were only a place of prayer. To anyone I have offended I am extremely sorry. I love you China and I love you Japan”.

