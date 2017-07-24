Is it too late now to say sorry? Justin Bieber has canceled the remaining 14 shows on his Purpose world tour.



“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose world tour concerts,” a rep for Bieber’s tour told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, July 24. “Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose world tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”



The 23-year-old singer has been on tour internationally for more than a year. His Purpose tour kicked off on March 9, 2016 in Seattle, Washington, and was set to wrap in October in Asia. Bieber was recently banned from performing in China due to "records of his past bad behavior," according to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture.



During his recent performance at Stockholm’s Summerburst Festival on June 11, a fan threw a water bottle at Bieber after he refused to sing "Despacito." “I can't do 'Despacito,'" he explained of his hit Spanish song to the crowd. “I don't even know it."

The 'Sorry' singer announced on his Instagram account back in March of 2016 he was canceling all meet and greets for the Purpose tour: “Want to make people smile and happy but not at my expense and I always leave feeling mentally and emotionally exhausted to the point of depression .. The pressure of meeting people's expectations of what I'm supposed to be is so much for me to handle and a lot on my shoulders.”



