Justin Bieber enjoyed a night at church with Ballers actress Paola Paulin on Wednesday, September 27.

“They met earlier in the day and he insisted she go to church with him,” a source tells Us Weekly. “After church, there was paparazzi outside so they snuck away from them and had an intimate, private date.”

The duo dressed casually for the night out, with Bieber wearing ripped jeans and a turquoise jacket featuring the phrase "Fear of God" on the back. Paulin wore jeans, a white tank top and matching white sneakers.

BKNY/BACKGRID

The “Sorry” singer recently took a step back from his career in order to focus on his personal life and mental health when he canceled his Purpose tour in July at the last minute. "As of Friday, he was still ready to go, but Sunday night he changed his mind. He didn't want to go," a source told Us at the time, adding that the performer turned to his place of worship for guidance. "Members of the Hillsong Church [in New York City] said he didn't have to go and that God will protect him."

Bieber opened up about the decision in a lengthy Instagram post the following week. "I'm so grateful for this journey with all of you.. I'm grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful I get to go through this life WITH YOU.!" Bieber wrote on August 3. "I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them! I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life!!!"

"I'm VERY aware I'm never gonna be perfect, and I'm gonna keep making mistakes but what I'm not going to do is let my past dictate my future.. What I'm not gonna do is be ashamed of my mistakes. I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them.!! I want you all to know this tour has been unbelievable and has taught me so much about myself," he continued. "I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be."

