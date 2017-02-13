Justin Bieber and The Weeknd Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage.com; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Can someone pass the salt? Justin Bieber joked in an Instagram Live video on Sunday, February 12, that his favorite song is The Weeknd’s "Starboy."

During the 2017 Grammy Awards, the 22-year-old pop star opted to stay home — despite being nominated for four awards, including Album of the Year for Purpose — and answered questions from fans on the social media app, which he recently returned to after a seven-month break.

"Favorite song at the moment?" one Belieber asked the singer, who paused to think before replying, "'Starboy' by The Weeknd." Just when fans thought Bieber was ready to make amends with his fellow Canadian crooner, who is currently dating his ex Selena Gomez, he burst into laughter for nearly 15 seconds.



"Oh s--t, that was funny," Bieber's friend Alfredo Flores said in the background. Bieber added, "We've got to end it now. Oh, that was too funny. Bang, bang!" and ended the Instagram Live session.

The "Love Yourself" singer's comments came less than a month after his first insult against The Weeknd, 26. While leaving West Hollywood restaurant Delilah on January 20, Bieber was asked by a paparazzo if he listens to the hitmaker's music. "Hell no, I can't listen to a Weeknd song! That s--t's wack," he said.

As previously reported, Gomez, 24, who dated Bieber on and off from 2011 to 2014, and The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) went public with their relationship last month when they were photographed making out in Santa Monica. Soon after, they flew to Italy for a romantic vacation. The Weeknd performed a duet with Daft Punk at the Grammys on Sunday night before cozying up to Gomez at an afterparty.

