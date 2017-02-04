Look who’s back! Justin Bieber returned to Instagram on Friday, February 3, reactivating his account just in time to promote his new Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile, which will air during the big game on Sunday, February 5.



The post, which features the 22-year-old pop star as a tuxedo-wearing “Celebration Expert,” has Bieber showing off his dance moves alongside NFL stars like Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski and Terrell Owens as they recreate the history of touchdown celebrations.

“From the spike, it evolved quickly. We got the shimmy. We got the shake and the shimmy, shimmy shake. Then there was T.O., who took it to the next level,” Bieber said of former NFL wide receiver and crazy celebrator Owens. “That guy’s got unlimited moves.”



Let me see your #unlimitedmoves A video posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 3, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

Excited fans shared their warm welcomes in the post’s comments section, with plenty of emojis to boot. “Baby's back! 😭😭😭,” one user wrote. “I still can't believe that you're actually back😭,” another wrote.



In August, he deactivated his account after getting into a digital skirmish with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez and after fan backlash against his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie.



Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The “Sorry” singer warned fans that he would make his Instagram page private after haters left rude comments bad-mouthing Richie. At that, Gomez, 24, called her ex out for calling attention to his relationship with Richie, 18.



“If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol — it should be special between you two only,” the “Kill ‘em With Kindness” singer commented. “Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you.”



After a few back-and-forth exchanges, Bieber shut down his account, which has more than 77 million followers. In November, the “Baby” crooner further distanced himself from his social media account, telling fans that Instagram is “for the devil” during a London show on Tuesday, November 29.



"Who thinks I should get my Instagram back?" Bieber asked as the O2 Arena erupted in screams from fans, according to videos posted online. "Nah, I don't want to get my Instagram back. Instagram is for the devil. I'm sure … I think hell is Instagram. I'm, like, 90 percent sure. We get sent to hell and we get, like, locked in the Instagram server. Like, I'm stuck in the DMs. I'm trying to climb my way out and I can't."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



