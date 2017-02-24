Catch up on this week’s best celeb interviews before the weekend! Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkoviskiy revealed what they didn’t expect about having a baby, This Is Us’ Justin Hartley offered clues about his onscreen dad’s death and Lauren Conrad taught Us her tips and tricks for throwing an epic birthday tea party. Check out all the exclusive interviews in the video above!

Dancing With the Stars pros Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd welcomed son Shai in January, and it seems they just can’t get enough of their bundle of joy. The dancers, who previously considered themselves “career people,” can’t believe how much parenting has changed them. “That's the thing that I didn't expect," Murgatroyd, 30, said. "I thought before I would be like, 'Oh my god, I can't wait to get back to work. You know, I just want to go and, you know, he'll be fine.' No. I literally don't want to leave the house to go shopping. I miss him, I miss his face every time I close the door."

Meanwhile, Hartley told Us he knows exactly how his onscreen dad, Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia), dies, and though he didn’t reveal any details, he did say it’ll be rough for fans. (Note to selves: stock up on tissues!) "You'll never guess it," Hartley, 40, said of Jack’s death. "It's unexpected and it's extremely heartbreaking and sad and deep and moving and, ugh, it's painful. It's painful. It'll stay with you."

On a happier note, guest entertaining editor Conrad showed Us how to throw the perfect garden-inspired tea party! “The first step is a venue and the time of year,” Conrad, 31, who is expecting her first child with lawyer husband William Tell, said. The Celebrate author also clued us into the perfect party favor, implementing the same rule she uses for holiday gifts: “When people ask me what I want, I just say: something you can eat, drink or burn.”

For all of the highlights from this week, watch the entire video above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

