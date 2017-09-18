Friends alum Jennifer Aniston has no shortage of pals. Earlier in September, Ellen DeGeneres and Reese Witherspoon jokingly fought over who is closer to the Emmy winner. So the comedian asked Aniston’s husband, Justin Theroux, to weigh in on the topic during his Monday, September 18, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Well, I’m Jen’s — one of Jen’s — best friends,” the 46-year-old replied. “I don’t want to get competitive though. I get in trouble I say she’s the best friend, or you’re the best friend.”

DeGeneres, 59, wasn’t satisfied with his answer. “But the honest truth is I’m the better friend.”

Quipped Theroux: “I don’t know . . . She’s pretty good friends with Reese as well . . . don’t get me wrong. She adores you.”

Finally, they agreed that both DeGeneres and Witherspoon are “equal friends.”

Next, DeGeneres moved on to another important topic: Theroux’s grooming habits. In a recent interview with Refinery29, Aniston revealed that Theroux steals her shampoo and hair paste. “You know, he likes to dabble. He kind of manscapes, which I actually enjoy. I enjoy a manscape-d partner.”

The Leftovers star admitted he’s been known to occasionally dip into his wife’s products. “I’m not shaving my legs or anything, but if she has a nice cream and she’s washing herself with something that smells nice, I might borrow it,” he explained to DeGeneres. “I comb my hair; I’m not filthy.”

But when it comes to his man parts, Theroux insisted: “I like to be natural . . . I keep it pretty natural down there.”

