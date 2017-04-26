Justin Theroux: I’m Not Intimidated by Jennifer Aniston’s Success

Supportive spouses! Justin Theroux gushed about his wife, Jennifer Aniston, during an interview for Esquire’s May issue, telling the mag there’s no competition between them.

Kyle Rover/startraksphoto.com

The actor-screenwriter, 45, said he relies on the Friends alum, 48, for help writing his comedy scripts. "I have very funny friends and a very funny wife," Theroux told the magazine. "I bounce ideas off of them. If I get a deep belly laugh, I know I've hit something.”

The Leftovers star even revealed that he and Aniston have talked about a possible collaboration. "We were talking about an idea I had that we might start to develop together,” he said.



Victor Demarchelier

For Theroux, being married to the mega-popular actress has changed his life in many ways, and he now has to deal with daily rumors about their relationship. "A friend once told me, 'Another you has been born, this insane person who's constantly breaking up, getting back together, having a baby, losing a baby,’” he joked.

The Girl on the Train star said he’s “not at all" intimidated by his wife’s success, though. "She's successful for a reason … We're not in competition,” he said. “If I was competing for the same job as her, I might be less forgiving."

While the couple — who married in August 2015 at their $21 million Bel Air mansion — seem to have the most adorable romance, Theroux admits that he’s not perfect. "I'm not giving any marriage tips,” he said. "I am no brighter than any man."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!