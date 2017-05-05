He’s a gamer for life! Justin Theroux said that his wife, Jennifer Aniston, still doesn’t understand the video game group he’s in with several of his actor pals, including Will Arnett.

During his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday, May 4, Theroux, 45, explained that the friends frequently team up via Xbox Live. “We play Call of Duty,” the actor revealed. “Me and Will and some very funny other people log on, and we play that game together and we kill each other.”



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When the comedian, 38, asked what Aniston, 48, thinks of his gaming hobby, the Leftovers star admitted that “she doesn’t understand it.”



The Girl on the Train actor explained that although he and his friends may not be physically together, he frames the video game session as a boys' night. “You know, girls go on girls’ nights, and so you kinda gotta pitch it like, ‘Oh, by the way, the guys are getting together tonight,’ and she’s like, ‘Oh cool, where are you going?’ and I’m like, ‘To my office.' In my ear, we’re all together and we’re all having fun and we’re murdering 11-year-olds,” he joked. “She comes to my office and looks in the door and kinda goes, like, ‘You’re just sitting there laughing and howling and screaming.’ She just sees blood going across the screen and she doesn’t understand that I’m actually having a bros night.”

Theroux previously opened up about his obsession with Call of Duty in 2015. “[Jen] still doesn’t see it as a social app,” he told E! News. “She knows that I love it, so she’s very tolerant.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!