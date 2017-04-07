If you ever need help with your vows, Justin Theroux is your guy. The Leftovers actor gushed over his marriage to wife Jennifer Aniston during a recent interview with Rhapsody magazine for United Airlines.



“Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small,” he said, revealing he’s excited to get a break from work to spend time with Aniston. “You have an ally. It’s good to have someone have your back.”

Theroux had his ally by his side at the Leftovers season 3 premiere in L.A. on Tuesday, April 4. The Friends alum, 48, looked amazing in a leather LBD while supporting her hubby, who opted for a black suit and his signature skinny tie as they posed for photographers, looking happier than ever.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The couple, who married in August 2015 after three years together, have also recently talked about working together.

“If the right thing came around, I would definitely [write] it,” the HBO star told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, April 3. “We toss around ideas occasionally, but it’s got to be something I want to write and something she wants to act in, which is harder than you might think.”

Season 3 of The Leftovers premieres on HBO on April 16.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!