Justin Theroux wants to bring work home with him. The Leftovers actor, 45, said he’d be open to writing a television role for wife Jennifer Aniston.

“If the right thing came around, I would definitely [write] it," Theroux — who penned the scripts for Zoolander 2, Tropic Thunder and Iron Man 2 — told Entertainment Tonight Monday, April 3. "We toss around ideas occasionally, but it's got to be something I want to write and something she wants to act in, which is harder than you might think."

The actress, 48, isn’t hurting for work, though. Last month, Deadline revealed that Aniston will appear next in the dramedy Dumplin’, which is expected to begin production this summer.

Theroux, wed to the Friends vet since August 2015, said that with The Leftovers heading into its third and final season April 16, he plans to switch his focus to writing. “I have a few things that I've actually already written that I'm tweaking and retooling and another thing I want to write,” he explained to ET.

George Pimentel/WireImage.com

The Washington, D.C., native won’t completely disappear from the screen once the HBO drama wraps in June, though. Theroux is slated to appear alongside Alexander Skarsgård and Paul Rudd in the sci-fi thriller Mute later this year. He’ll also voice a character in September’s The Lego Ninjago Movie, where he plays Dave Franco’s father.

“It’s a good thing we’re animated, because nobody would ever believe I’m old enough to be Dave’s dad,” Theroux joked to the CinemaCon audience March 29.

“Obviously!” Franco, 31, replied. “You’re crazy-looking.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!