Can’t stop this amazing feeling! Justin Timberlake revealed that someone special delivered the news that he was nominated for an Oscar — his wife, Jessica Biel.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The singer-actor, 35, is competing in the best song category for his catchy summer tune from the Trolls soundtrack, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!," which he cowrote with Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster. Timberlake is up against Sting and J. Ralph's “The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story, Lin-Manuel Miranda's “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana and Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars” from La La Land.



"I was recovering from a late night at the studio,” Timberlake told Deadline of why he wasn’t awake for the early morning announcement on Tuesday, January 24. “So when I woke up, there was a whirlwind of emails and texts, but my wife broke the news to me, which was even sweeter. We were just giddy this morning, and I’m still like in a tornado. I’m just really honored and grateful they recognized the song. I’ve honestly been walking around today thinking, ‘Did that happen?’ Obviously it was a great year for Max and Johan and myself with the success of the song. I’m having a pinch-yourself moment.”



The “Mirrors” singer is still stunned by the Oscar nod. “I’m really humbled by the whole thing,” he said. “I think most of all, I was excited the whole year that people responded to the song. Now more than ever we need something that puts a kick in someone’s step and unites us through a good feeling. I think that is what I was always most happy about, that it gives people a good feeling. For the Academy to recognize the song? Wow. Yeah, I’m pinching myself.”



The former boy bander is inching even closer to the coveted EGOT. He already has four Emmys for his work on Saturday Night Live and nine Grammys. He was also nominated for a Golden Globes this year for “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” but lost out to “City of Stars."

The Oscars air on ABC Sunday, February 28, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

