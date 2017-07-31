So sweet! Justin Timberlake took to Instagram on Monday, July 31, to praise his wife, Jessica Biel, for her performance on her new TV series, The Sinner.

"OK, I know I'm not exactly fair and maybe biased here, but my wife's new show - @thesinnerusa - is amazing," the 10-time Grammy winner, 36, captioned a trailer for the eight-episode USA Network crime drama. "It's like nothing I've seen her in before, and she's incredible in the role. You should check it out when it premieres Wednesday on USA. --JT."

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The actress, 35, plays Cora, a young mother living in upstate New York who commits a brutal act of violence against a stranger. The series, which many critics are calling a "whydunit" rather than a "whodunit," follows Cora and her inner struggles as viewers attempt to decipher whether her crime was motivated. "I just did it. And I don't know why," a blood-soaked Cora says in one teaser.

Biel opened up about The Sinner, which is based on Petra Hammesfahr's 2008 novel of the same name, during a recent appearance on the Today show. "We are not looking for who, we are looking for why," she said of the plot. "Why did this seemingly normal young woman who has a family and a child and husband, why did she do this horrific act? ... We all as human beings have the possibility to snap and we don't do it. But what makes us cross the line?"

The 7th Heaven alum also revealed how she'd react if her and Timberlake's 2-year-old son, Silas, decides to become an actor one day. "It's hard to say no because I was given so many opportunities and my family was so supportive of everything, even when I was so young. But it's hard to say yes because it's such an intense experience," she said on Today. "It's a tough business. It's a ruthless business. I would be hesitant if he was so young."

The Sinner premieres on USA on Wednesday, August 2, at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!