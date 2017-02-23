Justine Skye called out British Vogue’s controversial tweet on Tuesday, February 21, after the magazine failed to identify her in a photo as she hung out with Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Lily Donaldson.



The trouble began when the British glossy mag shared a photo of Skye, 21, Donaldson, 30, Hadid, 20, and Jenner, 21, looking all dolled up and posing together on a couch. While the image itself was par for the course with celebrity nightlife pictures, fans had a problem with the accompanying tweet.

Bella, Lily, Kendall and co partied in London last night – see what they got up to, here: https://t.co/g3m02FNwk0 pic.twitter.com/nSrxE1e7Ce — VOGUE.CO.UK (@BritishVogue) February 21, 2017

“Bella, Lily, Kendall and co partied in London last night — see what they got up to, here: vogue.uk/gO9NNV,” the tweet read. Given that there are only four women in the photo, and that she was the only one not identified by name, some of Skye’s fans called foul.

@BritishVogue you called "co" the only person on this pic who has talent.. — no favors (@baddierobz) February 21, 2017

.@BritishVogue the Black woman is this photo is called @JustineSkye. She actually does something too. You're welcome. — Lily (@lilyallen) February 22, 2017

@BritishVogue "&co" ???? the fact that y'all still haven't fixed this tweet is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/jRSswDF09D — Chantal Rochelle (@chantalrochelle) February 23, 2017

@BritishVogue There are 4 persons in this photo, how can you mention 3 of them but not the fourth ? pic.twitter.com/EUvxEwOCEb — Named « M » . (@MsrCamara) February 21, 2017

Skye subtly shaded the fashion tome with a tweet of her own shortly afterward: “hi, my name is & co.”

The Brooklyn-based singer wanted to keep the offense in perspective, however, and followed up her first tweet with another, longer one a few minutes later. “This really isn’t that big of a deal compared to other situations we face as black women,” she wrote. “But I appreciate how y’all were on GO for me 💜 luv.”

& co? lol A post shared by The Purple Unicorn (@justineskye) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

The next day, Skye couldn’t resist just one more dig at the publication, sharing an image of her name card at a Moschino fashion week event, with the caption, “& co? lol.”

