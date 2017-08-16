It’s complicated for Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry. The MTV personality revealed in a Wednesday, August 16, interview with Radar Online that she doesn’t want her ex-husband Javi Marroquin to have a relationship with her yet-to-be named newborn son whom she gave birth to on August 5. (The child’s father is Chris Lopez.)



The 25-year-old, who is also mom to son Isaac, 7, (whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera), and son Lincoln, 3, (whom she shares with Marroquin) acknowledged that while Marroquin, 24, has played a father figure role in Isaac’s life— she doesn’t feel it’s necessary for him to form a similar bond with the child she shares with Lopez.

“I don’t see a reason for him to be involved other than knowing and acknowledging that this is Lincoln’s half sibling. That being said, on my end, there is no bad blood. But I don’t think there is any reason for him to necessarily be involved,” the mom shared with Radar.

And while Lowry and Marroquin have had an up-and-down relationship since their May 2016 breakup, the mom of three confirmed he did reach out to her after she gave birth.

“I didn’t ask how he was handling it,” she explained to the outlet. “But he did say congratulations.”

Making things more complicated, Marroquin, who previously told Radar he wouldn’t have a relationship with the newborn, might have a legal responsibility to the child.

Attorney Brooke A. Camhi, who is not licensed in Lowry’s home state of Delaware, revealed to Radar: “Delaware law states that the ex-husband is presumed the father of a child if the child is born less than 300 days after the divorce.”

In order for Marroquin to free himself of responsibility, he would need to file a valid denial of paternity with the Office of Vital Statistics. According to Statue 8-305, Lopez will be required to file a valid acknowledgement of paternity to “discharge the presumed father from all rights and duties of a parent.”

The pair divorced after nearly four years of marriage after Lowry revealed she did not want to have another child with Marroquin. He would go on to accuse the reality personality of cheating on him while he was deployed by the Air Force.

But the MTV star doesn’t seemed too concerned about the legal logistics of her complicated paternity situation. “Javi is not the father,” she explained to Radar. “Chris is the father so I think we’re all going to work together to make sure everything is taken care of and that that’s established.”

