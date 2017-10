Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

Kevin Hart Playfully Mocks Good Pal Dwyane Johnson (Men's Fitness)

Kailyn Lowry Shares Cute New Photo of Baby Lux (OK! Magazine)

Kylie Jenner Covers Up Baby Bump in New Instagram Photos (Star Magazine)

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp Look Smitten in NYC (RADAR Online)



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.