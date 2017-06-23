Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Oh, baby! Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry showed off her growing baby bump while on vacation in St. Thomas with her two sons. The reality star posted a photo on Instagram with Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, standing on the beach in front of clear waters.



“Coki beach & the people were so good to us!” Lowry wrote alongside the photo, in which she wore a black bikini top with a striped bottom. “Needless to say, the kids are so happy & tired out ”

Baby Lo & I are in St. Thomas! 😍🐠 No filter needed #gopro A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 21, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

Lowry, who is due this summer, posted another photo cradling her bump while standing in the water. "Baby Lo & I are in St. Thomas!” she wrote. "No filter needed #gopro.”

Lowry confirmed her pregnancy in February, but didn’t reveal the father’s identity until several months later. After months of speculation, the MTV star revealed on Tuesday, May 2, that Chris Lopez is the father of her unborn third child. After OK! Magazine tweeted a story with the headline "Pregnant Kailyn Lowry takes DNA test — Is Chris Lopez REALLY the baby daddy?” Lowry replied, "Ancestry DNA & yeah he is... stop with the headlines already.”

Fans of the MTV franchise first speculated that Lopez was the baby's father one week earlier when Lowry shared an Instagram photo of herself cradling her stomach with the caption, "Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me." Some suggested that "Lo" came from Lowry's own last name, while others correctly guessed that she was referring to her friend Lopez.

Lowry shares Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

