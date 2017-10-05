Moving on. Kailyn Lowry says she’s not concerned with ex-husband Javi Marroquin’s love life. The Teen Mom 2 star opened up to Us Weekly about what she really thinks of him dating someone new after their divorce.



“I don’t care,” the reality star told Us on Tuesday, October 3. “I like to know who’s around my kids, but when it comes down to it, that’s the only thing I care about. When he’s dating someone, at what point will he introduce them to Lincoln? That’s it. That’s all I care about.”

Lowry revealed that they have come to an understanding about introducing their son, 3, to the people they are dating, but says her ex-husband did not stick to that plan. “He didn’t follow through. I just try to let him do his thing, I guess,” she said.

The MTV personality said she joined season 11 of Marriage Bootcamp with Marroquin in order to strengthen their relationship so that they could successfully raise their child together. However, while filming, the Pride Over Pity author found out that he was trying to also mend their romantic relationship.

"I didn’t even know those were Javi’s intentions. I thought we were going in, literally, to make coparenting work," she told Us. "And still when I was there and I learned that Javi wanted to make our relationship work — like an actual relationship — I was a little surprised."

"I was more or less hoping it would help my relationship with Javi as far as coparenting goes, and ultimately benefit Lincoln," she said about their upcoming appearance on the WE tv series. "So to me that was most important. I was going to do that for Lincoln’s benefit."

Marroquin seems to have moved on now and was recently hanging out with another Teen Mom star, Briana DeJesus. The pair went out to dinner in New York City on September 16 and took a trip to Disney World together with their children a week later.

The Air Force member told Radar Online in early September that he wouldn't be opposed to having a relationship with the mom of two. "I would be open to dating Briana. She’s a really cool girl," he said at the time. "Her whole family is awesome. She’s really beautiful. We text back and forth. We’ll see what happens.”



Meanwhile, Lowry, who welcomed her third baby, Lux Russell, in August with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, tells Us she is “definitely single” at the moment.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars premieres on WE tv October 13 at 9/8c.

