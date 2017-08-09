At home with their baby brother! Days after Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third son on Saturday, August 5, with Chris Lopez, she brought her new addition home to meet his big brothers.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 25, shared two sweet photos of her boys sitting together on a couch. "Nothing compares 💙,” Lowry wrote on Instagram alongside the snaps, in which Isaac, 7, holds the newborn in one shot and kisses his head in the next while Lincoln, 3, holds his hand. #motherofboys #momx3.”

Hours earlier, Lowry shared a photo snuggling with the baby, whose name has yet to be announced. She captioned the sweet snap, in which the little one rests on her as she wears her hair wrapped in a towel: "Baby Lo 💙”

The reality star announced she was expecting in February with a lengthy blog post. "Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won't agree but I've been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out,” she wrote at the time. "Why did I wait? I've had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy. I didn't want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief."

The MTV personality kept the baby’s father’s identity under wraps until May. When OK! Magazine tweeted a headline that questioned whether Lopez was the father, Lowry responded to confirm the report. “Ancestry DNA & yeah he is,” she wrote on May 2. “Stop with the headlines already.”

Lowry shares Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

