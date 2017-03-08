Finally back together after the longest week ever and wouldn't you know it, my lovey has a shirt that speaks to me so perfectly. I love you so much honey. You know what ruby, we love you too, you just love laying and wiggling right into the middle of us😊😘 A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Mar 5, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

Doggone adorable! Kaley Cuoco’s boyfriend, Karl Cook, took to Instagram on Sunday, March 5, to share a sweet snap of himself cuddling with his lady love and her precious pooch Ruby after spending a week apart from the Big Bang Theory star.

“Finally back together after the longest week ever and wouldn't you know it, my lovey has a shirt that speaks to me so perfectly,” the hunky equestrian, 26, wrote of Cuoco, 31, who sported a “TED Talk Dirty to Me” T-shirt. “I love you so much honey. You know what ruby, we love you too, you just love laying and wiggling right into the middle of us😊😘”

In the pic, Cuoco’s canine companion looks happy and relaxed as she’s wedged in between the couple lying in bed. That same night, as seen on the actress’ Instagram story, she and Cook celebrated their first night back together by making dinner.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon

“Karl is using mushrooms even though I hate them,” Cuoco jokingly complained in one clip, to which Cook quipped back, “Well, you like the recipe, and there’s no mushrooms in the final dish, so…”

Later, the 8 Simple Rules alum — who was previously wed to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016 — posted a pic of her and Cook holding their final product, a bowl of pasta. “A couple of cooks,” she captioned the shot.

As previously reported, Cuoco, who has been riding horses for years, began dating Cook in March 2016 after they hit it off at an equestrian show. During a September appearance on The Talk, the blonde beauty gushed over her man and revealed they were able to bond over their love of horses and dogs.

"I finally found my horse guy. It was very meant to be," she said of Cook. "He's an amazing rider, amazing equestrian and a great human. We shared a passion for horses and dogs … It's been lovely."

