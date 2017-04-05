Kaley Cuoco in L.A. Credit: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

—Kaley Cuoco showed some leg — and her platform shoes — at the taping of Variety Studio: Actors on Actors presented by Shutterstock in L.A.

—Felicity Huffman celebrated her Haute Living San Francisco cover with Tanqueray at Osteria Mozza in L.A.

—Lily Collins wore Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) running shoes in L.A.

—North West sipped Harmless Harvest Coconut Water while filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

—Cara Delevinge and model Adwoa Aboah hit up a Hamilton afterparty hosted by American Express Platinum at the Diamond Horseshoe in NYC.

—Gigi Hadid ate dinner with mom Yolanda Foster at Zuma in NYC’s Midtown.

—Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz were honored at the Brooklyn Artists Ball at the Brooklyn Museum.

—J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert hung out by the bar at We TV’s Dr. Miami show premiere party at The Tuck Room in North Miami Beach.

—Colin Farrell posed with the 2017 Coca-Cola and Regal Films program winners Tom Teller and Julian Conner at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

—Orlando Bloom chatted with Erin Foster as they celebrated a more sustainable future at the H&M Conscious Exclusive Collection dinner in L.A.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for W Las Vegas

—Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana enjoyed a couples weekend at the W Las Vegas Grand Opening Celebration in Las Vegas.

—Shenae Grimes-Beech attended the Secret Extensions Salon Edition Double Volume Launch, produced by Pop Your Shop, at Blushington in L.A.

—Nicole Richie hosted an exclusive shopping event with Project September benefitting Planned Parenthood at the Hollywood Roosevelt’s Garden.

—Katy Perry shared her 23andMe ancestry DNA results on Instagram, proudly showing off that she is 36.1% Irish and British.

—Justin Bieber announced a special stop on his Purpose World Tour at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on April 15 (tickets are available at tuboleta.com) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

—Incubus, Tinashe, Skrillex and more performed at Zedd’s ACLU benefit concert at the Staples Center in L.A.

—Jenna Elfman discussed her role on Imaginary Mary on Amazon’s Style Code Live.

—David Hyde Pierce told AARP Magazine, “There are just as many a-holes in the arts as there are anywhere!"

—Emmy Rossum attended the Best Friends Animal Society Benefit in NYC in honor of its first Pet Adoption Center.

—Hilaria Baldwin surprised husband Alec Baldwin with a cake and birthday celebration at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts 2017 Gala in NYC.

—Nina Agdal and Nick Cannon enjoyed Sugar Factory’s Signature Goblets, King Kong Sundae and Milkshakes at the grand opening of Sugar Factory at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

