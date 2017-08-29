Adopt, don’t shop! The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco spoke candidly about her passion for pet rescue and adoption in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times on Monday, August 28 — in particular, her issue with those who give their pets away after years of loyal companionship.

“It makes me sick,” the 31-year-old said. “They act like dogs are trash. They act like dogs are a water bottle that you just throw away.”

The known animal activist, who has adopted several dogs and a horse, began rescuing Pit bulls almost 10 years ago. She recalled at a young age wanting to change the common misconception that Pit bulls are dangerous and unloveable animals.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God. I’m obsessed with this kind of dog,’” she said of the Pit bull breed. “I just found them to be so incredible. I realized what great dogs they were, and how horribly they were seen. And I just didn't want that to happen anymore. So it became a passion.”



When Cuoco is not filming scenes for her hit CBS comedy, the actress volunteers her time to Paw Works, a nonprofit rescue organization that works with shelters in Los Angeles to secure homes for abandoned animals.

“You know, an animal is so innocent,” she explained. “They have no voice … I want to kind of be a voice for them, and speak up for them. It’s because they’re old. So many people come in and drop off dogs they’ve had for years and they don’t want anymore because they’re old.”

The 8 Simples Rules alum, who has an Instagram following of more than three million users, took to the platform on Monday to remind fans that many animals will be displaced or left behind because of hurricane Harvey.



“My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Texas right now .. I know they must be scared and I am praying for peace and safety ! With that being said, the animals need help too!! Dogs, cats and horses are being left behind due to the catastrophe.. I'm putting a link in my BIO over the next few days where you can donate to an incredible organization who are trying to save these animals. I'm proud to see fellow Americans coming together to help each other in this time of need .. ❤️ 🌎” she wrote alongside a picture of a mini pony.

And while Cuoco has saved the lives of many furry friends over the years, the star admits she has also been rescued.

“I live by this saying,” she said. “I don’t know who quoted it, but it’s like: ‘Who rescued who?’ And I just think that’s the sweetest thing. Because it’s true. It changes your life.”

