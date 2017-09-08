The perfect pair! Kaley Cuoco opened up about her romance with boyfriend Karl Cook and revealed that she has never been this happy in a relationship.

“I couldn’t be happier. I feel very, very lucky that I found someone like him,”The Big Bang Theory star, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively at Panera Bread’s new craft beverage station in Studio City on Wednesday, August 30, adding that she “hopes” her relationship with Cook goes the distance.

The Charmed alum told Us why she and the equestrian hottie are the ideal match. “I like to torture him and he doesn’t get mad at me. He just let’s me do it! I’m just constantly trying to rib him,” the California native joked. “He’s got such a great sense of humor. I like it when I’m bugging him, bugging him and then I finally get that laugh which just kills me. He’s just … I don’t know. He’s a real person and I think the big deal was knowing how much he loves dogs and horses — that’s always on my checklist. ‘Must love dogs’ is number one and he checked that off quite quickly and I fell very hard.”

When it comes to date night, the couple keeps it simple. “We really like cooking. I love to cook. My boyfriends cooks too and he’s an amazing, amazing cook, so we love to go to the grocery store,” she dished. “I’m one of those weirdos that actually likes to buy my own ingredients. I like to go to the store, I like to pick it out, so I think cooking is probably one of my favorites.”

The duo met at a horse show and went public with their romance at a tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, in March 2016. They made their red carpet debut at the Longines Masters Los Angeles Gala later that year.

“I can’t stop smiling. Life is so, so good,” the 8 Simple Rules veteran told The Talk that same month of her new love. “I finally found my horse guy. It was very meant to be. He’s an amazing rider, amazing equestrian and a great human. We shared a passion for horses and dogs … It’s been lovely.”

