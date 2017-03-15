Hands off! Kaley Cuoco issued a stern warning to her ex-boyfriend and co-star Johnny Galecki, when he got too close to her current squeeze Karl Cook.

The Big Bang Theory beauty posted a photo to Instagram of the men cuddling on the set of the show, prompting her to tell Galecki to back off, but it was all in jest, and Cuoco was only playing along with the silly on-set antics.

“Ummmmmm then this happened,” she captioned the pic shared on Tuesday, March 14, of Galecki and Cook embracing on the sofa and puckering up for a kiss. “@sanctionedjohnnygalecki get off my man @mrtancook!”

Cuoco topped it off with a crying with laughter emoji.

She also shared a photo of her kissing Cook, 26, on the cheek and giving him a huge hug.

“Can you tell I ❤️when this guy comes to visit me at work?! she wrote.

Cuoco, 31, and Galecki, 41, who are a couple on the show, quietly dated for two years before calling off their romance more than five years ago.

They’ve remained firm friends though and even had to shoot down rumors they’d reignited their romance, when Cuoco’s marriage to Ryan Sweeting crumbled in 2015.

Given their friendship she’ll be thrilled Galecki approves of Cook, who she’s been dating since March 2016.

