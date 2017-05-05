Kanye West Deletes His Twitter and Instagram

Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were mysteriously deleted on Friday, May 5. The pages now read, respectively, “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!” and “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

It’s unclear why the Life of Pablo artist would delete his accounts. West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, launched their children’s clothing line, The Kids Supply, today. Kardashian tweeted out a link that read: “http://TheKidsSupply.com is now LIVE!.” She has yet to address West's social media disappearance.

As previously reported, the rapper’s Twitter has been deactivated by mistake in the past. He only recently joined Instagram in September 2016.

West has been taking time off and staying out of the spotlight since his November 2016 hospitalization. “Kanye is focusing on himself and taking more time off,” a source recently told Us Weekly.

Us has reached out to his rep for comment.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!