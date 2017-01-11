What maritial problems? Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Wednesday, January 11, to prove that husband Kayne West is still there for her.



Kevin Mazur/WireImage

“He always has my back,” the reality star, 36, captioned the below shot of the rapper, 39, brushing off her world-famous booty, which is covered in skintight white shorts.

he always has my back 😜 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:31pm PST

The mom to North, 3, and Saint, 13 months, only returned to social media January 3 after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris October 3. During her break from the limelight, the Yeezy designer landed in the hospital for exhaustion November 21, following a breakdown at his trainer’s house.



“He’s been shaken up ever since the robbery in Paris,” an insider told Us at the time. “It did a number on him as much as Kim. The mere thought that anything could happen to her sent him in a tailspin. He wasn’t sleeping and he was having nightmares about it.”



Another insider close to the 21-time Grammy winner said West’s stress caused the pair to fight ahead of his hospitalization. “He would be up all night ranting about things,” explains the source. “They were fighting because he was impossible to live with.”

As a result, a Kardashian pal feared that the end could be near for the couple, who wed in May 2014. “She wants a divorce,” the friend claimed. “She cares about Kanye and feels relieved he’s getting the help he needs, but she’s felt trapped for a while.”



But since returning to social media after the New Year, the E! star’s Instagram posts, which feature her children as well as her husband, seem to prove that all is well in Calabasas — for now.

